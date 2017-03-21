Trending

NABEF Opens Recruiter Registration for 2017 Media Sales Institute

WASHINGTON—Recruiters looking to take part in the NAB Education Foundation’s (NABEF) Media Sales Institute are now eligible to register.

MSI is a seven-day program that trains recent college graduates for careers in media sales. Registered recruiters will be able to observe program participants, conduct one-on-one interviews and earn Equal Employment Opportunity credit. The 2017 MSI will be held at three locations: Florida A&M University, May 15-16; Howard University, June 12-13; and Arizona State University, June 12-13.

NABEF designed the program’s curriculum to reflect current industry trends and provide participants training on how to become multi-platform account executives in radio, television, cable and digital sales.

To register as a recruiter click here. The deadline for registration will be March 31.