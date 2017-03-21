NABEF Opens Recruiter Registration for 2017 Media Sales Institute

WASHINGTON—Recruiters looking to take part in the NAB Education Foundation’s (NABEF) Media Sales Institute are now eligible to register.

MSI is a seven-day program that trains recent college graduates for careers in media sales. Registered recruiters will be able to observe program participants, conduct one-on-one interviews and earn Equal Employment Opportunity credit. The 2017 MSI will be held at three locations: Florida A&M University, May 15-16; Howard University, June 12-13; and Arizona State University, June 12-13.

NABEF designed the program’s curriculum to reflect current industry trends and provide participants training on how to become multi-platform account executives in radio, television, cable and digital sales.

To register as a recruiter click here. The deadline for registration will be March 31.