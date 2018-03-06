NAB to Honor Aitken With Television Engineering Achievement Award

WASHINGTON—Mark Aitken, VP of Advanced Technology at Sinclair Broadcast Group, will be honored at the 2018 NAB Show with the NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award. Aitken, who has played an instrumental role in advancing development of the ATSC 3.0 Next-Gen TV standard, will join Roger Keating, chief strategy and business development officer at Hearst Television, Tom Jones, president of Carl T. Jones Corp, and Clay Freinwald, RF systems engineer at Freinwald Technical Services, in being honored at the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 7-12.

Keating will be honored with the 2018 NAB Digital Leadership Award. Joining Hearst Television in 2008, Keating oversees the broadcast group’s digital media unit and leads its product, business and corporate development. He also served as the first chairman of the Pearl TV consortium of station groups.

Freinwald, a broadcast engineer since 1961, will receive the 2018 Service to Broadcast Engineering Award. He has held many technical positions at many stations and station groups, including Tacoma News, Tribune, Viacom and Entercom. He is a founding member of the Broadcast Warning Working Group.

Jones will receive the 2018 NAB Radio Engineering Achievement Award. A broadcast industry consultant for nearly 40 years, Jones joined his father’s engineering firm as a senior engineer in 1979 and became a full partner in 1983. Jones has managed hundreds of complex broadcast engineering projects.

Aitken, who will receive the 2018 NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award, joined Sinclair in 1999 and was promoted to VP of advanced technology in 2011. He has participated in the FCC Advisory Committee on Advanced Television Service, chaired the specialist group on mobile DTV at ATSC and participated in the formation of Sinclair’s ONE Media joint venture, where he serves as president.

[Kristen Bell Recipient of 2018 NAB Television Chairman's Award]

Aitken, Freinwald and Jones will be honored at the We are Broadcasters Celebration on Tuesday, April 10. Keating will receive his award at the Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner on Monday, April 9.

More information is available on the NAB Show website.