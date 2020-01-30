NAB Show to Launch The Streaming Experience

Billed as a first-hand look at many of the latest OTT and streaming video services.

LAS VEGAS—Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more are setting up shop on the show floor of the 2020 NAB Show, as part of a new special area called The Streaming Experience.

NAB has officially announced The Streaming Experience, a content showcase that will feature more than 50 OTT platforms and streaming devices for a first-hand look at the latest services. The showcase will be curated by streaming and online video expert Dan Rayburn, who runs the StreamingMedia blog.

The Streaming Experience area, which will be located in the Central Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center, will be set up as a living room. From there, attendees can test OTT services side-by-side to compare content, video quality, ad formats, playback features and delivery methods. On display will be hardware from Amazon, Apple, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, LG, TCL and Samsung, as well as the streaming services Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, CBS All Access, Disney+, Hulu, NBC Sports, Netflix and YouTube TV. Depending on their launch dates, NAB says it may also have displays of new streaming services HBOMax, Peacock and Quibi.

Credit: NAB Show

“Streaming is a major focus of the 2020 NAB Show, and the new Streaming Experience is the largest showcase of its kind in the industry,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations. “We are excited for attendees to join their industry peers in this living room environment and experience nearly every live and on-demand streaming service on the market today.”

The Streaming Experience will be open to all registered attendees starting on April 19.

The 2020 NAB Show is taking place in Las Vegas from April 18-22. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.