NAB Show: SAM Announces Record Growth, New Products

LAS VEGAS—Snell Advanced Media is continuing to grow and prosper as television continues to evolve on new technological fronts. Neil Maycock, executive vice president and general manager of the company’s Media Software Solutions division, announced the news at a Sun- day morning NAB Show press conference.

Neil Maycock

“We’re seeing record growth,” said Maycock. “In 2016 … we grew 20 percent in overall revenue. In a market that is close to being flat overall, according to statistics and reports … we think we’re really bucking the trend.”

Maycock also detailed the expansion of SAM’s product lineup. “We’ve had a lot of firsts,” he said, noting the introduction of more than 60 products in the past year.

In particular, Maycock observed the launch of VIBE, a news production system. “It is truly format-independent,” he said. “We’re looking to do great things in the news area.”

Other introductions include the Morpheus UX playout system, which allows customers to create their own user interfaces, and LiveTouch, a sports production and replay system.

SAM is also marketing new IP-based products, including a new MC switcher with 50 GbE interfaces.

SAM is not neglecting the SDI sector, rolling out new conversion products, routers and production switchers supporting 12 Gbps operation. Of particular interest is a converter that performs cross-conversion among all HDR formats.

Also announced Monday, SAM has agreed that its Digital Fact Book can be used to create a new industry-wide glossary by IABM. The result of 30 years of ongoing dedication to keeping the industry up to date with new technologies, standards and terminologies, the contents will form the backbone of the new IABM Glossary. The IABM Glossary is an online living resource, and will continue to build on the solid foundations of SAM’s Digital Fact Book, using IABM’s own technology experts to add definitions and explanations as they happen across the industry.

