NAB Show Product Review: Switchers & Routers

Portability, flexibility, scalability: There were lots of “abilities” to be found at NAB Show when it came to technologies in the switching, routing and KVM space. A growing number of technologies are offering the ability to provide control from nearly anywhere via control-over-IP technologies via a tablet or panel, while other solutions are offering M&E users a set of integrated all-in-one production systems that combine switcher/graphics/server into one package.

Blackmagic Design ATEM Television Studio HD

Broadcast Pix BPSwitch

SWITCHERS

BLACKMAGIC DESIGN debuted the ATEM Television Studio HD, a portable live production switcher for broadcast, professional and AV users. The system includes eight inputs, re-sync in each input, built-in DVE, aux out, chromakey and flash-based media store.

BROADCAST PIX introduced the BP-switch family of integrated video production switchers, which feature what the company says is the industry’s first control-over-IP from anywhere by tablets, phones and panels. The new switchers include BPNet hybrid SDI and IP I/O capability, streaming, and optional robotic camera control. The company also showcased the Broadcast Pix Commander, a new series of live production systems featuring a streamlined touchscreen interface.

DATAVIDEO released the HS-1500T HDBaseT portable video switcher, which features a joystick, knob and preset buttons for controlling pan, tilt, zoom of up to three PTZ cameras, and a built-in 17.3-inch monitor for Multiview.

EVS showcased its DYVI IT-based switching solution, which offers distributed live production and new scalability features.

FOR-A unveiled the HVS-2000, a six M/E video production switcher as well as an expansion of its 1 M/E HVS-100 video switcher. The HVS-100 Express, for example, is controlled via tablet, handheld or laptop with a web browser as opposed to a traditional hard control panel.

Grass Valley K-Frame V-Series switcher

GRASS VALLEY is targeting the smaller end of the market with the 3RU IP-capable K-Frame V-Series. The frame is designed to complement the company’s GV Korona switcher panel by fitting into locations with limited space. As part of the K-Frame family, the V-series can be used with any Grass Valley switcher panel, and broadcasters can run multiple panels and shows off the same frame simultaneously.

JLCOOPER ELECTRONICS showed the compact Proton broadcast switcher panel, designed for use with Blackmagic’s ATEM.

Newtek TriCaster TC1

NEWTEK launched TriCaster TC1, a multicamera production system that offers switching, streaming and recording in HD, 3G and 4K UHD 60p; multisource video mixing with including 16 external inputs; and integrated video servers allowing for playback, replay and live editing. The company also highlighted the NewTek IP Series with a four-stripe control panel; scalable, multisource live video mixing of 64 4K UHD 60p source channels; and stored media playback capabilities.

PANASONIC unveiled the AV-HLC100 Live Production Center, which combines a 1 M/E switcher, remote camera controller and audio mixer functions. Designed to enable live streaming with one-person operation, the live production center is targeted at university sports, webcasting, live streaming and live event video production.

ROLAND rolled into NAB with new firmware and software upgrades for its VR-4HD AV and streaming switcher and V-1SDI 3G SDI video switcher.

ROSS VIDEO introduced a range of new features and functionality for its Carbonite and Acuity production switcher lines, including Carbonite UHD software. For Acuity, Ross showed Acuity software v6.0, which adds LiveEDL and soft panel operation. Ross also used NAB as a launching point for a new all-in-one production solution, Graphite, which includes a Carbonite production switcher, XPression 3D motion graphics system, two channels of clip server, and audio engine within a single 4RU chassis.

RUSHWORKS released a new control panel that incorporates a T-bar for manual transitions with numerous short-cut keys for multiple effects. The VDX T-Bar Control Surface integrates with the company’s VDESK and REMO multicamera production systems.

TV PRO GEAR introduced its fifth-generation FlyPak, an integrated remote production center that can be shipped in specially designed cases or installed within custom production vehicles. Moving into support of virtual reality, TV Pro Gear also debuted their VR Truck designed for 4K live streaming.

US BROADCAST DISTRIBUTION showcased the Production Bot Switch 8, a portable live production system that allows users to switch up to eight HD-SDI sources (or two 4K UHD sources) and professional XLR/TRS audio.

ROUTING

With an eye on HDR and UHD, EVERTZ showcased a series of 12G-SDI solutions including a 12G-SDI router.

FOR-A launched the MFR-4000 12G-SDI-supported routing switcher, adding to its existing MFR-3000, MFR-5000 and MFR-8000 models.

GRASS VALLEY introduced GV Node v2.0, an all-in-one IP processing and routing platform that also supports advanced SDI-based workflows to leverage existing systems while making way for live telecasts over end-to-end IP. The company also showed GV Convergent v1.3, which offers IP fabric/SDI router control and configuration capabilities.

IMAGINE COMMUNICATIONS showcased its Platinum IP3 router, which provides multiformat signal distribution capabilities including support for HD, 3G and 4K/UHD.

Utah Scientific 400 Series 3 hybrid digital router

PESA debuted SmartView, an app for Android-based tablets that provides monitoring and control of PESA routers.

ROSS VIDEO was on hand with new routing solutions including the new RCP-QE Series remote control panel, which offers 18 or 36 colored backlit graphic LCD keys with multiple menus. The company also showed the new Ultrix 12G router/audio processing engine and multiviewer.

UTAH SCIENTIFIC unveiled the 400 Series 3 hybrid digital router, designed to accommodate SMPTE ST-2110 and SMPTE 2022-7/6/5 IP standards, along with 3G SDI, analog HD and SD, as well as myriad audio formats, including analog, digital AES3, MADI, TDM and AES67 all in a common frame.

Adder CCS-PRO8 system

KVM SWITCHES

ADDER introduced the Adder CCS-PRO8 system, which allows operators to control up to eight machines across eight displays using one mouse and keyboard. The company also demo-ed AdderLink XDIP, an IP-based KVM extender/matrix.

BLACK BOX showcased the Boxilla KVM and AV/IT system management platform, which manages KVM, KVM over IP, virtualized end-points and AV/IT devices on one centralized command center. Also on the IP train, the company showcased how its InvisaPC solution can be used alongside media transport platforms to demo IP interoperability and full KVM access for remote production.

G&D NORTH AMERICA showed the KVM extender DP1.2-Vision-XG, designed to transmit 4K or 8K video at 60 Hz up to 10,000m over as many as four synchronous video channels. The company also showcased the DP1.2-Vision, which transmits computer signals via fiber or CATx, as well as the DP-Vision-IP system, which provides access to computers over IP.

IHSE debuted the new Draco OPS+ KVM extender, a 4K DisplayPort KVM module designed for larger UHD displays that incorporate Intel’s OPS+ open pluggable specification. The company also launched Tera Viewer software, which provides an IP-based preview of video signals passing through Draco Tera KVM matrix systems. Also on tap, the new Matrix Grid board, designed to simplify interconnection between Draco tera enterprise KVM matrix switches and the Draco vario KVM USB 3.0 extender system.hinklogical showcased a new uncompressed private cloud solution that provides zerolatency video, KVM and UI control, and supports 4K DCI 4:4:4 video sequences at up to 60 fps. The company also demo-ed TLX24, an uncompressed 4K KVM non-blocking 24-port uncompressed KVM matrix switch that supports both premise and cloud-based editing workflows.