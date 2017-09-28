NAB Show NY: Thinklogical Unveils Private Cloud Solution

NEW YORK—Thinklogical’s new uncompressed 4K 60 Hz zero-latency Private Cloud Solution offers cloud-centric editing for VFX and the post-production community. The company says Private Cloud Solution allows users to move computers and media servers to a secure, managed colocation facility up to 50 miles away, reducing IT rack space and technical support requirements in your building. Minimize heat, noise, cabling and other IT infrastructure expenses without compromising end-user access or performance.

The uncompressed signal extension and switching technology delivers pixel-for-pixel video quality and smooth, accurate computer I/O, including peripheral device performance, even when working with full resolution 4K DCI video.

Quickly and easily choose between multiple computers, video sources and different destinations for true “any-to-any” switching, enabling more efficient ways for creative professionals to work and collaborate. Thinklogical says its protocol-agnostic architecture supports all common signal types and interface formats, and works with all major VFX and industry applications.

Thinklogical will exhibit in booth N432.