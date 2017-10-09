NAB Show NY: Sony to Showcase the Venice Camera

NEW YORK—Sony went full-frame with its latest digital motion picture camera, the Venice. Sony’s VENICE is equipped with a 36x24mm full-frame image sensor designed for high-end cinematography, and can capture images up to a maximum resolution of 6048x4032. By switching imager modes, VENICE can natively support Super35 24.9x18.7mm, 4096x3024 resolution (equivalent to 4-perforation motion picture film) and Super35 24.9x14.0mm 4096x2160 resolution (equivalent to 3-perforation motion picture film). The company says VENICE’s new full-frame sensor can capture in almost any format, including full 18mm-height Super35 Anamorphic and spherical and full-frame 24mm-height Anamorphic and spherical.

With VENICE, users have the option to customize their camera by only enabling the features needed, according to their individual production requirements. Licenses will be available to expand the camera’s capabilities with new features including 4K anamorphic and full-frame.

