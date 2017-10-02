NAB Show NY: PlayBox to Highlight Broadcast, IPTV Playout

NEW YORK—PlayBox Technology will head to the Big Apple for this year’s NAB Show New York with the latest additions of its range of broadcast playout and channel branding products. Among the platforms expected to be shown are broadcast playout systems that comprise PlayBox’s server-based Neo and cloud-based CloudAir, as well as hybrid configurations.

PlayBox describe the CloudAir system as “a fully inclusive system for managing playout via IP over the public cloud.” Among the new features for the CloudAir are a transcoder capable of handling multiple file wrappers and formats including MPEG PS/TS, MXF, QT, AVI, MP4, GXF, MPG2, H.264, ProRes, DNX HD and MJPEG; there are also enhanced graphics editor template preparation interface, improved playlist editing, advanced playlist export to EPGs and automated linking of stored assets.

The new Neo TS Time Delay platform will also be shown. The system is a 1U IP-based delay server for single or multichannel time zone shift and disaster-recovery applications. The unit’s typical configuration includes zero-delay pass-through for a broadcaster’s home region time zone plus any desired delay for a unicast MPEG transport stream. It can also be set up to simultaneously process a multicast MPEG transport stream with its own playout time settings. A third channel is available to carry auxiliary data. Neo TS Time Delay can operate as a single-unit or be twinned for use in main and backup modes.

Additional workflows for other Neo series modules will be on display, including the integration of ProductionAirBox Neo with the AP’s ENPS news production system. SocialMediaBox Neo will also be shown.

PlayBox Technology will be located at booth N716.