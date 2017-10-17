NAB Show NY: Mediaproxy puts LogServer Front and Center

NEW YORK—Mediaproxy is ready to showcase its next generation of software-based multi-viewing, broadcast compliance and incident management systems at NAB Show New York.

One of the products on display will be the LogServer. Designed for content logging and broadcast compliance, LogServer covers a range of industry standards including ATSC, IP, RTMP, HLS, MPEG-DASH, SDI and SMPTE 2022-6. Supported television formats include SD, HD and 4K UHD encoded in MPEG-2, H.264 and HEVC. Live monitoring, video logging reviews and reporting tools ensure full compliance with closed captions, subtitles, CALM Act and ATSC/85 loudness standards.

LogServer can be accessed from any browser through LogPlayer, an HTML-5 client interface for content search, playback and incident reporting. For OTT services, Mediaproxy software provides real-time evaluation of encoder outputs against local edge streams to ensure that CDN service level agreements are met.

Mediaproxy will also have its Monwall software on display, which allows panels to be configured on demand for agile operations and workflows. Individual multi-channel layouts can be customized for viewing on any standard desktop PC and to enable resolution of on-air incidents as they occur. Data and video panels can be dynamically adapted to different types of sources including ATSC and OTT streams.

There will also be metadata panels driven by Mediaproxy software to ensure compliancy and service across a content supply and delivery chain. Real-time visualization can include TS sections, ETR290 ASI priority events, OTT streams and SCTE-35/104 digital program insertion triggers. TSAnalyzer section tree menus provide analysis of entire transport stream tables, including identifiers and bandwidth usage.

The Aircheck mobile app, also set to be shown, includes a multi-viewer for broadcast engineers and managers. It is available via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

