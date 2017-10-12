NAB Show NY: IP-Based KVM Gets Push from Adder Technology

NEW YORK—Adder Technology will be touting its IP-based KVM technology at this year’s NAB Show New York. The products that will be displayed are designed to support broadcasting infrastructures, streamline workflows, increase ROI and boost productivity for operation using standard network infrastructures.

AdderLink XDIP

Among the products that will be shown is the AdderLink Infinity IP-based KVM extender or matrix. The system is scalable to the user’s needs to support broadcast workflows and allows for a flexible infrastructure. Redundant network operation capabilities provide failover assurance while pixel perfect technology provides high resolutions.

The Adder CCS-Pro8 command and control switch is also expected to be on display. The system enables users to control up to eight different machines across eight, or more, displays using a single mouse or keyboard. It offers support for multiple monitors that combine audio and independently route USB connections.

There is also the AdderLink XDIP digital KVM extender, which is geared toward small and medium-sized applications.

Adder Technology will be located at booth N1021.