NAB Show NY: IHSE USA to Intro Draco Ultra 492 Series Fiber Extenders

NEW YORK—At NAB Show New York, IHSE USA will introduce the Draco ultra 492 Series of Cat-X and fiber extenders for DVI-D, USB, audio and RS-232. The 492 series, which includes dual-head and dual-link models, uses the Lightweight Image (Lici) codec, developed in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This coding technology enables image quality at the highest video resolutions with color accuracy.

The dual-head model, the Draco ultra Dual-Head KVM extender, makes it possible to connect two DVI monitors over a single Cat-X or fiber cable. When used in conjunction with KVM matrix systems, the Draco ultra Dual-Head KVM extender saves matrix ports. Its sister product, the Draco ultra Dual-Link KVM extender, allows users to transmit DVI signals to a single monitor up to 4K resolution. Extension of signals requires a single data cable.

The 492 Series extenders are compatible with regular single-head/single-link extenders so that consoles can access single-head/single-link CPU units instantaneously. In this situation, signals from single-head/single-link sources are embedded within the dual-link signal format and can be switched with no discernible switching delay.

