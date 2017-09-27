NAB Show NY: IBM Aspera, Telestream Enable Remote Live Video Capture

NEW YORK—Aspera, an IBM Co., will be at NAB Show New York to demonstrate how Telestream Vantage powered by Aspera combines Aspera’s FASPStream high-speed streaming technology and Telestream Lightspeed Live Capture media processing platform enable production teams to work on live video feeds from remote locations in near real time.

Telestream Lightspeed Live Capture and Vantage Open Workflows powered by Aspera delivers broadcast-quality video streams from the venue to the remote production facility live. Creative teams can now begin working on a live capture feed delivered from a remote location while the event is taking place. Transcoding, packaging, editing and other downstream workflows can start immediately, shortening the production cycle and increasing the value of the produced content. The end-point can have a range of hosting environments, including centralized on-premises, private or public cloud and the streams can be written to multiple locations concurrently to aid in redundancy and business continuity.

IBM Aspera’s FASPStream software line is capable of high-quality, live streaming over commodity Internet WANs. Built from the ground up by Aspera, the software utilizes the FASP bulk data protocol to transport any live video source and provides timely arrival of live video and data independent of network round-trip delay and packet loss. Less than five seconds of start-up delay is required for 50 Mbps video streams transported over 250 milliseconds round-trip latency and three percent packet loss. The FASPStream technology is integrated into Vantage using the available APIs to provide a seamless user experience.

Aspera is exhibiting in booth N839.