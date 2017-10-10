NAB Show NY: Digital Nirvana to Demo Media Management Products

NEW YORK—Digital Nirvana is preparing its full suite of media management products for the 2017 NAB Show New York. Among the products set to be displayed include closed captioning systems, automated sports clipping service and a new version of the MonitorIQ media management platform.

Digital Nirvana’s sports clipping service provides a workflow and customization options to automatically analyze sports broadcasts in real time and generates ready-to-publish clips. The service is coupled with automated caption synchronization, enabling sports broadcasters to publish sports media content online and via social media without any considerable time delay.

Also on display are the company’s cloud-based closed captioning, subtitling and video logging services. The services offer post-production, pop-on and roll-up captioning services, as well as caption generation for all pre-recorded and online video content through an automated process over the cloud. Digital Nirvana’s cloud-based caption synchronization technologies use audio fingerprinting to automate near-live synchronization of live broadcast captions. There is also automated speech-to-text conversion.

The MonitorIQ media management platform offers a range of multi-channel signal monitoring, repurposing, logging, compliance and archiving functions. It’s latest version, v5.0, features cloud-based recording, OTT stream monitoring functions and HTML-5 and HTTP live streaming support; it can also record from Matrox’s Monarch HDX streaming appliance.

Digital Nirvana also has plans to showcase its standalone media management products, including the CAR/TS transport stream recorder, AnyStreamIQ for cloud-based OTT monitoring and MediaPro for content repurposing.

