NAB Show NY: Cobalt to Premiere New Multiviewer
CHAMPAIGN, ILL.—Cobalt will be on the NAB Show New York exhibit floor looking to give attendees a peek at a number of its products, including a new multiviewer, channel integrator and encoder/decoder products.
9971-MV-4K
The 9971-MV-4K multiviewer will be front and center in Cobalt’s booth, showcasing a 4K display at full resolution with 20 images. Also new is the 9904-UDX-4K, which will demonstrate HD-SDI to 12G-SDI UpConversion and SDR to HDR UpMapping.
The 9902-UDX-DSP-CI channel integrator is also slated to be shown at the show, representing Cobalt’s audio, video and metadata ability in a single openGear card that can be optioned with fiber optic I/O or SMPTE 2022-6 or 2110 in or out. The base unit performs A-to-D and D-to-A conversion for video and audio, and is also a 3G/HD/SD-SDI audio embedder and de-embedder, frame sync and up/down/cross converter. The system supports standards conversion and color correction, EAS crawl insertion and Dolby encoding with loudness processing.
For encoder and decoder systems, Cobalt will have the Fast-Stream OTT platform. The company has added integration with Mediaware’s InStream Splice insertion software to offer and end-to-end baseband frame-accurate SCTE 104 insertion and H.264 streaming encoder package with server based content insertion.
All of these products will be on display at Cobalt’s booth, N443.
