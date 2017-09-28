NAB Show NY: Blackmagic Brings URSA Mini Pro 4.6K for Film and TV

NEW YORK—Blackmagic Design’s URSA Mini Pro 4.6K combines high-end digital film quality with the ergonomics and features of a traditional broadcast camera, making it suitable for use in feature films, television shows, and commercials, as well as broadcast news, studio and even live multi-camera production. It features tactile control buttons, switches and dials that make it faster to use, built-in optical ND filters, a new interchangeable lens mount, dual CFAST 2.0 and dual SD/UHS-II card recorders.

The URSA Mini Pro features an external, high-visibility LCD status display for viewing critical shooting information, a foldout touchscreen for reviewing shots without needing an extra on-set monitor, professional connections such as 12G-SDI, XLR audio and built-in high-quality stereo microphones.

When it comes to image quality, URSA Mini Pro features a custom 4.6K image sensor that captures up to 4608x2592 pixels with a massive 15 stops of dynamic range and a super wide color gamut. Third-generation Blackmagic Design color science is used to process the raw sensor data, enabling rich skin tones, natural color response and dynamic range.

