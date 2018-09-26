NAB Show NY: Artel to Demo Quarra PTP Ethernet Switches

WESTFORD, Mass.-- At the 2018 NAB Show New York, Artel Video Systems will highlight the SMPTE ST 2110 compatibility and AES67 audio-over-IP accuracy capabilities of its Quarra PTP Ethernet switches. The Quarra family of PTP-enabled switches offers IEEE 1588-compliant timing and synchronization. The switches support SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2059-2, permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment. They are RAVENNA AES67-approved and Dante- and QSC-tested. Quarra switches are designed for audio/video broadcast, defense and security, finance, utilities, telecom and enterprise IT applications in which accurate timing and control are required.

Quarra PTP Ethernet Switches

Artel will also highlight its SMART Media Delivery Platform, which offers feature flexibility and integrated Layer 2 and Layer 3 network routing capabilities that enable reliable and accurate video, audio, and data transport as well as interoperability with other IP-based solutions. Designed to attach seamlessly to the IP network without the need for external network elements, the SMART platform supports SMPTE ST 2022: 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7 hitless switching; QoS; VLAN tagging; and traffic management. The SMART solution is software-enabled, providing an easy and efficient platform for adding or upgrading functionality via software download.

Attendees can see demonstrations in the Artel Video Systems booth N737. For more information, visit the show website.