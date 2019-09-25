NAB Show New York Spotlighting Next Gen TV in Series of Sessions

NEW YORK—The Next Gen TV standard has been a hot topic of discussion for the past several years at industry gatherings, but with ATSC 3.0 close to deployment in the U.S. this year’s NAB Show New York is putting an emphasis on the standard to provide information on a range of next-gen interests and potential issues.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, ATSC 3.0 will be a key point of discussion in a pair of panels making up the TV2020: Monetizing the Future conference. “Investing in and Capitalizing on ATSC 3.0” is a panel that will feature a quartet of executives discussing just what implementing the next-gen standard might cost and when stations could begin profiting from it. “Diversifying Revenue Streams in 2020,” meanwhile, will look at how ATSC 3.0 can join the likes of OTT and podcasts as effective, alternative methods to boost revenue.

A trio of panels will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17, that look closer at the operational aspects of ATSC 3.0. The first is “The Nationwide ATSC 3.0 Emergency Alert Service Now Being Built in Korea.” As Korea has already started its deployment of Next Gen TV, members of Korea-based DigiCap, as well as an AWARN Alliance executive, will discuss that country’s use of ATSC 3.0 for emergency alerting and what the U.S. can learn from it.

Other topics of interest will include methods to secure content with ATSC 3.0 in the “Producing and Protecting Content in ATSC 3.0” panel and advertising issues in “ATSC 3.0 Ad Targeting: Deployment Timetable and Monetization Potential.”

For more information on these sessions, visit here.

NAB Show New York takes place from Oct. 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center.