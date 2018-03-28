NAB Show Exhibitor Viewpoint—David Schleifer, COO, Primestream

TV TECHNOLOGY:What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2018 NAB Show?

DAVID SCHLEIFER: The NAB Show always has two tracks, delivery of long-promised technology that you can actually start to plan on deploying, and new trends that catch everyone’s attention. We expect AI to continue to be the focus on new ideas and new thinking, while we expect IP, 4K to push customers towards systems that deliver solutions to their real-world problems.

TVT:What will be your most important product news?

SCHLEIFER: We have been working hard to optimize and rebuild our system throughout, and this year it allows us to deliver very strong IP-based workflows capturing and publishing content in a wide array of formats and codecs. We are also delivering new cloud-based solutions like Review and Approval along with complete 4K workflows.

TVT:How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

SCHLEIFER: Our solutions can be deployed in several ways, in a traditional on-premise installation, or hybrid with cloud-based components, or completely in the cloud. Combined with our new APIs and built-in scripting and configuration tools, we are more capable of solving customer problems with solutions that fit their needs.

TVT:What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

SCHLEIFER: The NAB Show provides us with the opportunity to reach the largest number of key prospects and customers in the same location. Our effort is to stand out amongst our peers and to gain the opportunity to educate the industry about how we can help them accomplish their goals.