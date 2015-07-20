MultiDyne to Unveil New HUT System and More at IBC 2015

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. – Fiber-optic cable provider MultiDyne is bringing a quartet of new products to Amsterdam for IBC 2015, focusing on bringing higher resolutions videos to broadcasters faster and sending uncompressed signals further over a single fiber-optic cable.

MultiDyne will have its new SMPTE Hybrid Universal Transmission Extender on hand, which works with any SMPTE-based HD camera. The HUT system allows users to separate their cameras from their CCUs by distances over 10km with single mode fiber. The new HUT is about half the size of the previous edition and includes a backup battery option.

Mini eXchange converters

A trio of MultiDyne’s SilverBack transceivers will also be on display. The two new products are the SilverBack-III and the SilverBack-III 4K6 camera back transceivers. The SilverBack-III offers all of the same features as the SilverBack 4K5, but is designed for high-quality, multi-camera 1080p/30/60 fps HD productions. The SilverBack-III 4K6 provides six 3Gbps signals to a base station up to miles away. New features for the SilverBack 4K5 will also be demonstrated.

In addition, the new Mini eXchange Converter for HDMI-to-Fiber/Fiber-to-HDMI conversion and the EOS 4000 and 5000 optical electrical switches for video file delivery over an IP infrastructure will also be at IBC 2015.

These products and more can be found at MultiDyne’s booth, D.940. IBC 2015 takes place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.