MultiDyne Preps New Transceivers at CCW 2015

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—As part of the company’s Fiber First initiative, MuliDyne has announced that it will display a number of new transceiver systems at CCW 2015. Among the products will be new versions of the company’s camera-mounted, rack mountable and standalone audio and video signal transceivers, as well as a new signal transport module for PTZ camera systems.

MultiDyne will showcase new features for its HD-3500 transceivers, including Gigabit Ethernet connectivity and new sync functions. With a Gigabit Ethernet connection, the HD-3500 can control pan, tilt and zoom cameras from up to nearly two miles away over a single-mode fiber-optic cable. The GigE option will also benefit streaming video applications and the fast transport of signals over a local area network. The new sync feature allows users to sync multiple cameras with multiple HD-3500 units during live or studio productions.

Universal HUT

The Universal SMPTE HUT is set to be displayed as well. This latest addition to the SMPTE HUT line is half the size of a traditional HUT system and works with a majority of SMPTE hi-def and 4K cameras. Like other HUT systems, the Universal HUT is used as a fiber adaptor power supply that can stretch a SMPTE camera chain for miles.

There will also be new features on display for MultiDyne’s SilverBack fiber optic system, including the expansion of usability with Juice over SMPTE Hybrid cable for the SilverBack-II. The new Juice power, which was increased from 56 to 300 volts will move signals farther over standard SMPTE Hybrid cables. Users will also be able to use the Local Application Control protocol cameras. New features will be available in Spring 2016.

In addition, MultiDyne has developed a new fiber-optic video signal transport module for PTZ cameras. The system includes a transmitter integrated into the bottom of a camera’s housing and a HD-3500 receiver on the other end to convert HD video signal. Once converted to optical, the video signals can travel almost two miles on a single fiber cable.

CCW attendees can check out MultiDyne’s latest at booth 806. CCW 2015 takes place from Nov. 11-12 at the Javits Convention Center in New York.