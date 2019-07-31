MultiDyne MD9200 Encoders, Decoders to Find Spotlight at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Part of an expansion to its range of video compression technology, MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions will present its new MD9200 range of encoders and decoders to the international audience at IBC 2019.

Meant to work for linear broadcast/production and streaming media workflows, the MD9200 is an effort by MultiDyne to extend its reach into the signal processing chain. The series of encoders and decoders are available as stand-alone desktop configurations and as part of the openGear card module form factor. While all versions of MD9200 are designed to provide strong bandwidth efficiency while maintaining signal integrity and visual quality, the openGear modules are compatible with MultiDyne’s entire openGear community or infrastructure products for a broader reach.

The encoder models of the MD9200 enable secure streaming from one to many destinations, supporting a mix of streaming protocols. Each independent encoder can accommodate unique frame size, frame rate, video/audio codecs and data configurations, as well as being able to independently encode HD and SD streams separately at high and low bit rates from a single SDI input.

With the decoders, both optimize 1080p AVC (H.264) and 1080i MPEG-2 compression, with optional support for high bit-rate 2160p HEVC (H.265) UHD streams. The openGear decoder can house up to 20 decoding modules in a single 2RU openGear chassis for signal decompressions to SDI and HDMI. The standalone MD9200-DEC can do the same for point-to-point streaming.

“The MD9200 series brings MultiDyne firmly into the compression world, which gives our core customers compelling end-to-end options to encode, compress, transport and deliver live HD, 4K and 8K content when paired with our fiber transport systems,” according to MultiDyne President Frank Jachetta.

MultiDyne is now shipping the MD9200 series. The products will be on display during IBC 2019 at booth 11.D40.