Game Creek Video Selects EVS’s Neuron View for Three Trucks

Game Creek Video has selected EVS’s Neuron View multiviewers to equip three of its trucks: Webby, 9 4, and Discovery. These multiviewers will replace older systems in the trucks, which are used for high-profile national and regional sports productions.

Facing the need to modernize its multiviewer infrastructure while maintaining cost efficiency, Game Creek Video said it was looking for a solution that would allow continued SDI operations while providing a seamless path to IP. EVS’s Neuron View was chosen for its ultra-fast processing, ease of configuration, and ability to function in both SDI and IP environments—ensuring Game Creek Video can transition at its own pace.

"Choosing EVS's Neuron View was a strategic decision for us," said Jason Taubman, senior vice president of technology at Game Creek Video. "Its performance, flexibility, and ease of use align with our current workflows while keeping us ready for future IP transitions. Given our longstanding collaboration with EVS, we trust in their expertise and reliability."

Neuron View is designed to meet the high demands of live production environments, offering ultra-low latency, high operational efficiency, and seamless IP stream monitoring. The deployment of EVS’s multiviewers in these three trucks expands the company’s existing partnership with EVS, whose LiveCeption replay and highlights solution is already a key component of Game Creek Video’s fleet, EVS reported.

"We’re honored that Game Creek Video has chosen EVS for this important technology upgrade," said Nestor Amaya, senior vice president of customer development, media infrastructure at EVS. "This collaboration highlights our growing role as a trusted provider of not just replay solutions, but also media infrastructure technology that helps broadcasters navigate the transition to IP."

EVS made the announcement at the 2025 NAB Show, where it is exhibiting at booth #SL3316.