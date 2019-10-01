Mediaproxy Touting 8K, Interactivity Tech at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—The focus for Mediaproxy at this year’s NAB Show New York, Oct. 16-17, will be compliance and monitoring for linear television and OTT streaming, and it will demonstrate its capabilities in these areas with the latest version of the LogServer IP logging, monitoring and analysis system.

The LogServer system is designed to handle higher resolutions by converting any input, including 8K, to a proxy resolution. This also accommodates HEVC and TSoIP encoded streams.

Dedicated interactivity tools have also been incorporated into the LogServer platform, including features for cropping the image and altering the aspect ratio to better work with mobile devices, as well as the ability to insert ad bumpers.

Mediaproxy will also demonstrate exception-based monitoring, which uses IP penalty boxes for dealing with quality control and compliance. There is also a live source comparison tool that identifies mismatched content in real time and can compare one or more live sources using video material, with an alert being sent to operators when an irregularity is detected.

In addition, LogServer supports SMPTE ST 2110 media over IP formats and NewTek’s NDI technology.

Mediaproxy will be located at booth N550 during the NAB Show New York.