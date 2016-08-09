Media Links Showcasing New Network Manager at 2016 IBC Show

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS–Media Links will show its new network management system NetGazer at IBC 2016 in Amsterdam.

With the goal of optimizing performance on high bandwidth multimedia services, NetGazer monitors and manages local and wide area IP networks and automatically switches signals to an alternative fiber path when a signal malfunction occurs.

John Smith, managing director, Media Links EMEA, says NetGazer is especially useful for live remote production over IP. “Cameras send signals from the venue over a fiber network back to base for production,” he said. “Any disruption in the contribution space would cause a major outage, that’s where NetGazer comes in.”

NetGazer provides topology maps displaying network elements across the LAN and WAN and integrates both software-defined networking and media defined networking platforms. From single studio environments to global networks, several editions of NetGazer are available for a variety of production environment scales.

To see NetGazer in person, visit Media Links booth at 1.C31. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.