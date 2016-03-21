Media Links' IP to J2K Decoder Going to 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Media Links will launch the MDP3010 IP to JPEG2000 (J2K) decoder appliance at the 2016 NAB Show. This stand-alone J2K decoder—the first in the new MDP3000 Series—offers advanced, pristine quality IP to J2K processing, exceeding the demands of high-end broadcast.

This compact, rugged device receives IP packets that contain a J2Kcompressed code stream through a 1GbE network interface and reproduces a video and audio signal from the received IP packets. Advanced capabilities include forward error correction, output signal correction, video ID and tally insertion, as well as video status monitoring.

As J2K usage continues to grow, broadcasters can implement it throughout their existing SDI/IP infrastructures without investing in new racks of equipment. J2K, which is known for its superior picture quality and compression performance, is well-suited to a variety of applications, including contribution, studio to studio media exchange, remote production and distribution via DTT, satellite, cable and IPTV head-ends.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Media Links will be in booth SU4721. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.