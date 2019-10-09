Matrox to Demo Its KVM Extenders at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Matrox will showcase its range of 4K IP KVM extenders including the Extio 3 at NAB Show New York, held Oct. 16–17. The Extio 3 is the latest addition to Matrox’s KVM family, which the company says is the first IP KVM extender to deliver 4Kp60 4:4:4 UHD performance and multidisplay capabilities at unprecedented low bitrates. Leveraging a standard 1 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) network, Extio 3 works with commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) network switches and diminishes the total cost of ownership to deliver a scalable KVM matrix switching solution.

Matrox KVM extenders help centralize hardware in a climate-controlled server room to increase security, protect systems against environmental hazards and reduce system noise and heat emissions. The Extio 3 IP KVM extender grants seamless remote access to these secured systems, plus the added benefit of smart control of multiple systems over the IP network. This IP KVM extender is ideally suited for process control, industrial automation, healthcare, transportation, emergency and dispatch centers, military, defense, government, broadcasting and post-production, and many other industries and applications.

