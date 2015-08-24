Masstech Focuses on MAM and Newsroom Tech for IBC 2015

TORONTO—Masstech has announced its slate of offerings for IBC 2015, including its latest media asset management and newsroom software technology. Co-exhibiting with partner MOG Technologies at booth 7.K28, the companies will spotlight the integration of MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL ingest systems and Masstech’s media management platforms, enabling automated workflows from production and ingest to archive and distribution.

Latest version of Masstech media asset management software

Masstech’s media asset management system, MassStore, features a new HTML5 user interface, support for unstructured metadata, search engine enhancements, embedded player and more. The platform allows media organizations to store, find, reuse, move and manage their content.

Among the newsroom technology on display, Masstech offers archiving and sharing capabilities directly within journalists’ familiar newsroom system interface, which eliminates workflows barriers for faster production of stories.

In addition, Masstech will demonstrate scalable content storage management technology, as well as automated workflows for third-party integration.

Masstech’s media asset management technology will also be on display at the Disk Archive Corporation stand, 8.B38f, working in conjuction with the ALTO-II secure, disk-based media archive.

IBC 2015 will take place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.