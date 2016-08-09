Marquis to Debut 4K Medway at IBC2016

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS–Marquis Broadcast will introduce a 4K version of its Medway workflow automation system at IBC 2016 in Amsterdam.

With 4K using significantly more edit storage space than HD, Marquis says the Medway’s 4K capability uses an offline work approach to dealing with the high amount of data that comes with the ultra-high resolution format.

“Medway generates a HD ‘mezzanine’ format of the required content for editing, and then when the editor is ready to switch to 4K, Medway trims the 4K files to only the used frames with handles and delivers to the edit storage. This is a practical and real solution which saves space and therefore reduces the need to invest in additional edit storage,” explains Chris Steele, managing director, Marquis Broadcast.

Marquis Broadcast will be located in booth 7.G05 at IBC 2016. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.