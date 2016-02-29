Marquis Showcasing Avid Interplay Cross Platform Workflows at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Marquis Broadcast will show third-party cross platform workflow solutions for Avid Interplay, and Adobe Premiere and After Effects, at the 2016 NAB Show. Built upon its highly configurable interoperability engine Medway, the Marquis Edit Bridge links Avid Interplay and Media Composer with Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects, among others. The solution was awarded the IABM's Design and Innovation Award in the post-production category at the IABM Awards at last year’s IBC Show.

Medway provides transfer and format conversion workflows for video, audio, data and metadata. It solves integration issues and supports customization. In large-scale installations, it acts as the central hub, providing multiple, simultaneous, and high-volume media and metadata integration services across best-of-breed systems from multiple vendors.

Another new development—a generic extension to Edit Bridge—now allows users to browse Interplay, find media, and then drag and drop clips into other applications, such as Apple FCP X and Grass Valley Edius.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Marquis Broadcast will be in booth SL8730. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.