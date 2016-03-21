Marquis Extends Edit Bridge System at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Marquis Broadcast will showcase the expanded capabilities of its Edit Bridge, which now extends multi-vendor system integration beyond Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Avid Interplay to include Apple Final Cut Pro X or Grass Valley Edius.

With its third-party integration, Edit Bridge makes it easier for editors to browse content, view thumbnails, find and select media on Avid Interplay and import their selections by dragging and dropping them into their chosen editing applications. Finished files and metadata can be put back on ISIS.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Marquis Broadcast will be in booth SL8730. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.