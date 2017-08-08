Lynx Technik to Tout 12G SDI for 4K at IBC

WEITERSTADT, GERMANY—Lynx Technik is choosing to focus on its latest developments on 12G SDI for 4K/UHD workflows at the upcoming IBC 2017 show. Three new products will be shown that expand the company’s existing 12G SDI platform of fiber transmitters, receivers and transceivers.

greenMachine titan

The first of the new products is the greenMachine titan. The titan accepts either 4x 3G SDI (quad link) or 12G SDI (single link) inputs for 4K/UHD applications. The greenMachine APPs allow for conversion between single link and quad link 12G SDI signals. The system also has an optional 12G SDI fiber I/O and APPs for the system that support 4K/UHD, including frame synchronization, embedding/de-embedding, up/down conversion and more.

Also on tap for the show is the DVD 1417 model of the yellowbrik series, a universal 12G SDI reclocking distribution amplifier for SDI video up to 12G for carrying 4K video on a single cable. The DVD 1417 can auto-detect an SDI input up to 12G and passes it directly to seven outputs.

Lynx Technik will also have model DVD 1423, a new dual channel 12G reclocking distribution amplifier that accepts a single input and offers three outputs per channel. This model is suitable for any SDI/HD-SDI video signal up to 12G for 4K applications.

All of these products will be on display at booth 8.C70 during IBC 2017, which runs from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.