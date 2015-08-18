L-S-B to Present theWALL at IBC 2015

WIESBADEN, GERMANY—Making its debut at the upcoming 2015 IBC Show will be L-S-B’s new product, theWALL. With theWALL, a software tool for setting up and controlling multiviewers, users can configure monitor walls, route signals, change monitor layouts or save and load their own presets.

As a software-based tool, theWALL is able to integrate with most multiviewers, enabling users to change different kinds of multiviewers with a single tool. The software talks directly to the multiviewers and a GUI for mobile control. The software app can run on all major devices, with all major functions available and can be triggered via drag and drop. Additional features include automatic calibration of multiviewer resolution and aspect ratio and user management for individualized presets.

L-S-B will be located at booth 8.B35 during IBC 2015, which runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.