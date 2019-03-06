Logitek to Unveil mixIT Audio Console at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Logitek will introduce mixIT, a compact audio-over-IP (AoIP) audio console, at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11, in Las Vegas.

The new mixIT console works together with Logitek’s JetStream Mini and JetStream Plus routers and the new Jet-67 AES-67 engine, the company said.

The mixIT is a broadcast console that incorporates 12 faders into a tabletop enclosure. The new console provides metering, source selection and scene selects via two 7-inch touchscreens. The console includes router widgets that make it easy to select transmission, recording or codec feeds, said Logitek.

The console, which offers a built-in cue speaker, offers controls for talkback to studio/remote and monitor, which provides control over room, studio and headphones. Optimum levels can be set at a glance by using the console’s program meter’s indicators for “too high/too low.”

“The mixIT beautifully complements our Helix line by bringing some of its most popular features to a compact, less expensive form factor,” said Logitek President Tag Borland.

See Logitek at NAB Show booth C1916.

