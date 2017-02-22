LiveU to Debut Portable Transmission Unit at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The LU600 portable transmission unit from LiveU for global newsgathering, live sports and event coverage will get its debut at NAB this year. With a 100Mbps high-speed bonded internet connection, the LU600 delivers up to 20Mbps of high-quality video, and file transfer speeds of 80Mbps.

LU600

LiveU’s LiveU Solo plug and play live streaming device for the online media market can also be expected. Built on LiveU’s bonding technology, Solo allows users to live stream to Facebook Live and other social media and online video platforms.

A demo for the LU200 ultra-small transmission unit is planned. a LiveU Central cloud-based video management and distribution system, as well as the LU-Smart mobile app, bringing bonded transmission to mobile phones and tablets.

LiveU will also feature a hybrid ENG vehicle designed to increase network reception for live HD video transmission on-the-go. Users can also wirelessly connect any LiveU pack to a LiveU Xtender antenna solution, and/or satellite with distances of over 1,000 feet within line of sight.

The booth will also have a live studio where visitors can watch a webcast being produced, including live interviews and panel discussions with experts from the industry’s most innovative companies. LiveU solutions will also be used to broadcast their roving reporters covering the show.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. LiveUwill be in boothC2617. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.