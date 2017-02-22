Link Electronics Fiber Optic Transmission System Heading to 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Link Electronicswill feature a compact, 3G/HD/SD-SDI or ASI fiber optics transmission system, including the PFO-100T transmitter and PFO-100R receiver.

PFO-100R and PFO-100T

The transmitter and receiver pair are matched for specific wavelengths, either the standard 1310 nm or any requested wavelength between 1270-1610 nm, and capable of transmitting up to 24 miles, (48 miles upon request).

The PFO-100-T&R modules support a wide array of SMPTE standards and provide critical system diagnostic information at a glance, without the need for additional test equipment. The modules use their own power supply or any 5-volt DC supply, and offer simple set up and ease of operation, among other features.

This advanced, portable system is well-suited to a wide variety of applications, including cross-town fiber links, cross-campus production, remote camera links and pre-installed fiber venues.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Link Electronicswill be in boothN5613.