Library of American Broadcasting to Recognize Giants of Broadcasting

NEW YORK—The national Library of American Broadcasting will present its 11th Annual Giants of Broadcasting Honors at a ceremony and luncheon to be held Oct. 16 at Gotham Hall in New York City.



The luncheon celebrates leadership or performance in television and radio. This year, LAB will honor eleven people for excellence in the electronic communications arts.



The 2013 inductees are Anne Sweeny, co-chair of Disney Media Networks, president of the Disney/ABC Television Group; Alex Trebek, host of Jeopardy; Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC, creator of Fox and USA Broadcasting, former CEO of Paramount Pictures; Morley Safer, 60 Minutes correspondent and CBS War Reporter; Dick Cavett, talk show host, comedian and writer; Jeff Smulyan, founder, CEO and president of Emmis Communications; Robert L. Johnson, founder and former CEO of BET, founder and chairman of The RLJ Companies; David E. Kelley, creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Public, Boston Legal, etc.; Richard E. Wiley, FCC former chairman, commissioner and general counsel; Richard Leibner, founder and president of N.S. Bienstock and talent agent; Carole Cooper, talent agent.



The Library of American Broadcasting is chaired by Virginia Hubbard Morris, president of Hubbard Radio, based in Minneapolis- St. Paul; the president/CEO is Donald West, broadcast journalist and former assistant to the president of CBS Inc.; the dean of libraries at the University of Maryland is Patricia Steele, and the curator is Chuck Howell.