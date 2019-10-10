Leyard to Show Pixel Pitch LED Video Wall at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Leyard will unveil a 1.2 millimeter fine pixel pitch model to the company’s Leyard TVF Series LED video wall line at NAB Show New York, Oct. 16–17. The Leyard TVF 1.2 millimeter model delivers clear, crisp images at nearly every angle and viewing distance. It also allows commentators to distinguish and describe content standing very close to the video wall.

The Leyard TVF Series is a family of fine pitch LED video wall displays that the company says delivers superior on-camera performance with a range of refresh rates to ensure that it can be used with a variety of on-camera recording needs. It offers a 27-inch, slim-profile display cabinet, front serviceability and a creative, stackable design. The Leyard TVF 1.2 joins other models available in 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeter pixel pitches.

Leyard will also demonstrate the high contrast ratio and color accuracy of high dynamic range (HDR) content, taking advantage of the unique performance characteristics of Leyard LED video wall displays. An important emerging technology, HDR promises more lifelike images with a broader range of color and contrast to create a next-generation visual experience.

Attendees can see the Leyard TVF Series LED video wall line in the company’s booth N765.