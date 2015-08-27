Leader to Demo QC Support for IP Live Production at IBC

FULLERTON, CALIF.—Leader Instrument Corporation has announced that it will hold a demonstration at the upcoming 2015 IBC Show on its ability to provide quality control for Sony’s IP Live Production system. Leader’s FS 3103 software package will be the focus of the presentation.

FS 3102

Sony’s IP Live Production system provides an AV over IP interface that delivers low latency and noise-free switching of HD and 4K video, audio and metadata. FS3103 processes MXF audio/video media files, with the ability to analyze four MXF files at one time and reduces the processing file to one-fifth of real-time.

Leader will also demonstrate its FS 3102 software, which provides quality control for SDI video. The FS 3102 can perform real-time checks on up to four HD-SDI or SD-SDI signal streams. When combined with FS 3103, the systems can process up to four files simultaneously.

The FS 3102 and 3103 provide automatic checking and analysis of image characteristics like block noise, line noise, image skip, image freeze, edit point errors, lost source and sequences likely to cause photosensitive epilepsy. Audio tests include channel noise, timing errors, spurious transients, loudness and lost source.

Leader will demo the FS 3102 and 3101 at booth 11.10A at IBC 2015, which runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.