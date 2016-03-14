Leader Plans 4K Waveform Monitor Debut at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Leader Instruments will unveil the new LV 5480 SD/HD/3G SDI 4K-upgradeable multi-format waveform monitor for test and measurement. Based on the popular LV 5490 model, the LV 5480 can be upgraded to a full-featured 4K monitor that’s 3G dual link, 3G quad link and HD quad link compliant.

Leader will demonstrate new LV 5480/LV 5490 options including: High Dynamic Range measurement, 12G-SDI connectivity, support for Sony’s IP Live Video and Networked Media Interface technology and support for the Evertz Aspen IP protocol and Tico.

Suitable for digital cinema (4096x2160) or broadcast UHD (3840x2160), the LV 5480 has an HDR display that supports SMPTE ST2084 (Dolby PQ curve) and ARIB STD B-67 (BBC/NHK Hybrid Log Gamma). The Cinelite II toolset, consisting of Cinelite and Cinezone, allows easy assessment of relative exposure and overall luminance during production.

Waveform, vector and picture monitoring can be viewed simultaneously on the LV 5480's 9-inch, 1920x1080 high-definition LED-backlit XGA screen with in-plane switching, or a larger monitor by virtue of its 1920x1080 HD DVI and HD-SDI rasterized output. Other standard features include: ancillary data viewer, video frame and instrumentation screen capture, and timecode, ID and four-channel timing displays.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Leader Instruments will be in booth C5109. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.