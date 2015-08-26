Lawo Enhancing Audio and Video for Live Sports at IBC

RASTATT, GERMANY—Lawo has announced that it will premiere new audio and video technology at the upcoming 2015 IBC show that aims to raise viewer’s in-game experience for live sports production. The audio product seeks to enhance the depth and intensity of sports audio, while Lawo’s new V_line product is designed for IP-based live remote production and features frame-accurate switching of SMPTE 2022-6 video with ‘hitless’ merging for network operational redundancy.

Lawo will also show other new products at IBC, including a system for low-latency IP video monitoring; new additions to the A_line series of 19-inch/1RU Audio-to-IP interfaces; a new radio mixing desk; the IP/MADI hybrid audio router; the Nova router; the mc256XT; and the integration of the Waves SoundGrid server with mc2 consoles.

Lawo will be located at booth 8.B50 during IBC 2015, which runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.