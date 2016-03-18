Korea International Broadcast Show Sets Dates

2015 KOBA Show floor



SEOUL, KOREA—The 26th annual Korea International Broadcast, Audio & Lighting Equipment Show has announced that it will run from May 24-27. The event will take place at the COEX convention and exhibit center in Seoul, Korea.

KOBA 2016 will take up three halls of the convention center and feature more than 950 companies from 35 countries, including Korea, U.S., Germany, England, Japan, China, France and Taiwan. Marketing seminars and consultations will also be available as part of the show.

For more information, visit www.kobashow.com.