JVC Launching ProHD Portable Bridge at 2017 NAB Show

WAYNE, N.J.—The JVC booth at the 2017 NAB Show will be the first stop for the company’s new PB-Cell200 ProHD portable bridge. This bonded LTE hotspot can stream signals from multiple ProHD, 4KCam and JVC PTZ streaming cameras for live broadcasts and webcasts.

The ProHD Portable Bridge is a self-contained, remote broadcasting hub that uses SpeedFusion VPN Bonding technology, which combines multiple cellular, wired and Wi-Fi connections. The new system allows live streaming from multiple cameras to HD-SDI decoders or servers at a central location, as well as CDNs. It also features dual cellular modems with redundant SIM slots to support up to four different cellular providers for bandwidth bonding, data overage protection or blind spot elimination.

JVC cameras’ encoded signals are sent to the ProHD Portable Bridge via a Wi-Fi camera transceiver, which plugs directly into the camera’s USB port. The two-way signal allows camera operators to change locations and provide remote camera control and IFB audio. The system’s dual-band Wi-Fi provides two independent, high-speed networks to maximize throughput. It also can serve as a hotspot to connect mobile devices to the internet or an enterprise LAN in the field with a secure VPN; two RJ-45 connectors allow wired LAN connections as well.

The PB-Cell200 ProHD Portable Bridge is now available at a market retail price of $5,500. JVC will showcase it at booth C4315 during the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas.