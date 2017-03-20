Joseph Electronics Brings 3G Fiber Optic Signal Transport to 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Joseph Electronics will display its Tote Caddie portable fiber optic signal acquisition systems for ENG, SNG and other remote production applications. Built using rugged Pelican cases, Tote Caddie is a compact, functional, weather-resistant, point-to-point signal transport solution for news and field crews working in harsh environments.

Tote Caddie

At this year’s show, Joseph Electronics plans to introduce the Caddie Transporter series of customizable fiber transporter caddies for remote broadcasting, each of which serves as a plug-and-play system for sending multiple video and audio signals over a single fiber. It provides up to 18 3G/HD/SDI uncompressed video signals, plus four additional slots for audio, intercom, analog video, genlock, MADI and Dante modules.

Joseph Electronics will also show the DFT-JR, a compact, cost-efficient solution for sending HD video over fiber. Part of the JFS Digital Fiber Transport (DFT) series, the DFT-JR transmits up to 16 channels of uncompressed 3G/HD/SDI video on one or two single-mode fibers, and users can change the direction of each two-channel module in the field.

Housed in a 1RU fanless enclosure with redundant power supplies, the DFT-JR supports up to eight two-channel modules handling up to 16 signals. An exclusive bypass channel feature lets users add more analog video, audio, or RS data transport signals, plus Gigabit Ethernet signals when using the two-fiber version.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Joseph Electronics will be in boothC6648. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.