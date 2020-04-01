Join TV Technology for a Free Spring Show Products Preview

Are you looking to keep up with the newest TV and video products/technology coming onto the market, especially in this year without a spring show?

TV Technology and TVBEurope invite you to attend our special free “Hot New Products” webcast series in April.

Part of our Spring Show @ Home initiative, this webcast series will bring you daily one-hour webcasts that air at 11 a.m. ET during the week of April 20-24, when our industry would normally gather in Las Vegas.

Leading TV and Video technology companies will have the opportunity to introduce their new products to you and explore the features and applications in presentations of 10- to 12-minutes each, hosted by editors Tom Butts and Jenny Priestley.

Join your industry colleagues to learn about what’s coming from video's top manufacturers.