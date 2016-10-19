IO Industries Bringing 4K Slo-Mo Cam to NAB Show NY

NEW YORK—IO Industries is preparing its 4K MAX slow motion mini camera system for the Big Apple as part of its display for NAB Show New York.

The 4K Max camera is comprised of a 4K camera head that connects to a high-speed, solid-state recorder via 75 ohm coaxial cable. The recorder is the DVR Express Core 2 MAX, which is capable of playing slow-motion imagery from 3G-SDI outputs at usual broadcast rates. The camera can record 10-bit 4K up to 210 fps, 2K/HD up to 830 fps and 720p up to 1200 fps.

NAB Show New York is taking place at the Javits Center from Nov. 9-10. IO Industries will be located at booth 1345.