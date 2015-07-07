Interra Systems to Present at SMPTE 2015

CUPERTINO, CALIF. – Interra Systems is heading down under for the the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers 2015 conference. The software provider will be in Australia to present new versions of its products for video analysis and quality control.

One of the products Interra will show is the Baton 6.1, an automated, file-based QC system with subtitling and closed caption format support, 4K and HEVC support, visual checking, multi-language support, cloud storage, and multi-severity quality checks. The Baton also comes with expanded integration support of third party systems. Baton+ will also be on display, which integrates with multiple Baton systems for managing, analyzing and reporting Baton’s long-term QC data.

Interra will also show Orion, a real-time content monitoring system that collects and examines Quality of Service and Quality of Experience analytics. It also supports virtualization and comprehensive QoE evaluation on HEVC and 4K content.

SMPTE 2015 will take place in Sydney from July 14-17. Interra will be located at stand C-59.

