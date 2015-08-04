Intelligent Storage and MAM Focus for EditShare at IBC 2015

BASINGSTOKE, ENGLAND – Intelligent shared storage and media management system provider EditShare will be on hand when the 2015 IBC Show gets underway in Amsterdam. Among the products the company plans to feature for attendees includes its XStream range of products and a peek at what is coming down the line.

First, EditShare will have its latest editions to the XStream product line, the XStream EFS and XStream ST. The EFS is a scale-out storage system that offers an open storage platform with collaboration features like project sharing with multiple levels of redundancy and scalability. The XStream ST is another shared storage platform with an integrated MAM and archive tools designed for small production facilities, studios and stations.

EditShare Flow

Also on display will be EditShare’s Flow production asset management and Geevs live video servers. Flow allows users to tag and index content, and automate transcoding and media migration from one XStream space to another with integrated production and automation tools. Specific Flow tools include the Flow Watch Folder, which offers distributed transcoding and FTP delivery options, and the AirFlow, a shared storage system that users can remotely access.

Geevs video servers provide scalable channels of SD/HD ingest and playout, which integrate with XStream EFS storage and Flow MAM for a capture and production platform to manage distribution needs. Support for MOS protocol allows integration with Avid iNews, ENPS and Octopus.

EditShare will also have the Whisper Suite. There, attendees will be able to get sneak peeks and offer feedback on EditShare’s future developments in remote workflows and multisite sync tools.

IBC 2015 runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam. EditShare will be located at booth 7.G37.