Imagine Products to Show Updated ShotPut Pro at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2019 NAB Show, Imagine Products will showcase a new look and features for its ShotPut Pro platform for offloading video, audio, and photo files. Two of the features include a new simple mode for faster offloading and MHL reports.

ShotPut Pro screen shot showing new simple mode for faster offloading and MHL reports.

Imagine Products is also working with partners Codex and Frame.io to offer a more complete workflow to users. The product also comes with new licensing options: perpetual or rental. All perpetual licenses include an update plan that gives users 12 months of updates. While update plans might expire, users will always have access to their licenses and will never be forced to have an update plan. If the update plan expires, users will stay on that version of the software until they decide to purchase a current update plan.

Imagine Products' new rental licenses allow customers to add workstations to a larger job, provide tools for projects they might not normally need, and familiarize themselves with a product that they might be curious about. These rental licenses are available for most Imagine Products' software and customers can bundle the software that works well together for a cohesive experience.

Meanwhile, Imagine Products has redesigned its website and activation functions to be both easier to use and more agile, giving customers more control over their licenses.

Imagine Products will be in Booth SL13605 in South Hall Lower.

