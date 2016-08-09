Imagine Communications Showcases Next-Gen TV Services At IBC2016

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS–Imagine Communications will showcase its latest products and services targeting advertising management, multiscreen delivery, live production, playout and virtual environments at the 2016 IBC Show in Amsterdam.

For playout, Imagine’s Versio UHD playout and graphic workflow solution has a new user interface and new automation features. Versio supports compressed or uncompressed IP-based playout, advanced multichannel and UHD playback and branding. The company’s advertising management solutions will be shown integrated into its Versio and xG Schedule playout products.

In live production, Imagine will demonstrate low-latency encode/decode support for Sony Network Media Interface and intoPIX TICO mezzanine compression for UHD operations. For multiscreen delivery, the company will demo its cloud DVR solution which meets various legal and copyright requirements and features a new ad insertion tool.

Imagine will also demonstrate its collaboration with Microsoft and Hewlett Packard Enterprise for software-based playout, live encoding and cloud-based services.

Imagine Communications will return to the Amtrium again this year in booth 4.A01. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.