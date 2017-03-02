Ikegami Unicam Series Ready for 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Ikegami will exhibit a wide range of cameras, including the HDK-73, the latest in its Unicam HD series. The HDK-73 features F12 high-sensitivity, 2/3-inch CMOS sensors, and exceptional 1080i or 720p picture quality, as well as Quick EZ Focus assist, CAC chromatic aberration correction and HLG hybrid log gamma for HDR picture origination.

UHK-430

Ikegami will also display the UHK-430 4K camera from its Unicam XE series. Designed for studio or field use, the UHK-430 provides true 4K-imagery. It features three 2/3-inch 4K (3840x2160) CMOS sensors with RGB prism optics for “Real 4K” resolution from 24 million pixels (8 million per sensor). The UHK-430 is also switchable between 4K and 2K formats, and can output 4K and 2K simultaneously, with a 2K cutout from the 4K-picture. A plug-in output module allows for flexible 4K signal formats including Quad 3G, 12G, and IP.

There will also be the SHK-810 8K ultra high-definition television (UHDTV) camera, co-developed with Japan Broadcast Corporation (NHK), which represents a significant size reduction, lightweight design, and operation comparable to current broadcast cameras. It employs a 33 million-pixel Super 35mm CMOS sensor with PL lens mount, achieving a limiting horizontal resolution of 4000 TV lines, which can be viewed on an Ikegami 55-inch full 8K resolution (prototype) LCD monitor.

The company’s HDK-95C HD portable digital, 4K-ready Unicam HD camera, now with optional HDR compatibility also has a spot reserved. The 4K Super Resolution Converter provides a simultaneous 4K output when the camera is operating in a 1080p format, such as 1080p/59.94Hz, and Ultra HD band image enhancement is provided for the 4K signal.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27.